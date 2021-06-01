Further Uncertainty for Feria Fairground in Malaga this Summer

FURTHER UNCERTAINTY for the feria fairground in Malaga this summer. The decision of the Malaga City Council to provide the fairgrounds with two spaces in the capital for their commercial exploitation with the installation of leisure attractions remains in murky waters. The Commerce area is going to declare the tender void which launched at the beginning of last May to award the cession of some land in Cortijo de Torres and the neighbourhood of El Palo with the aim that during about three months this group could develop two mini-fairs specifically, between June 11 and September 12.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the councillor responsible for the branch, Elisa Pérez de Siles, verified that none of the three companies that participated in the tender meets the minimum requirements. There is even the circumstance that after opening a correction period, only one of them, Bañuls, had taken advantage of this opportunity to correct the data, albeit unsuccessfully. The Malaga Fairground Association, which initially did opt for these temporary concessions, has not even tried to correct the errors made in its proposal. A circumstance that, as Pérez de Siles admits, is “a disappointment”.

Although it was an open contest to other companies, the action was prompted by thinking hard about opening a job opportunity for one of the groups most affected by the Covid crisis. “We have been working with them at different tables, they have always asked us for opportunities for commercial exploitation, they told us that this was the best way to help them, that we let them work,” explained the councillor, who highlights the work that this statement has meant for municipal technicians.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

