Fuengirola Station Sees Renfe Improvement Works Finally Start.

The improvement works by Renfe have finally started at Fuengirola station after having been delayed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The works aim to improve the accessibility of the Fuengirola station and will include improvements such as renovations to the public toilets and air conditioning along with making the station accessible for all.

The initiative was awarded to the company ECISA in February 2020 but it had been delayed due to the pandemic. The project is worth a staggering 2.1 million euros and work has finally started after the technical and administrative actions were carried out prior to starting the work, according to Renfe.

The Fuengirola station will see a long list of improvements made including the installation of a new lift to replace the current freight elevator, and the staircases and the escalators will also undergo renovation work.

The modifications will see a redesign of the lobby which aims to provide a new accessible layout. It will also house a new customer service, sales and passenger information area.

According to the company the main aim of the project is “to guarantee an accessible service for users”. The work will include improvements to the building’s entrances, the roof, the platform area and also the supply pipes.

As reported 20 minutes Renfe will also improve the air conditioning, the public toilets and the lighting and air-conditioning too.

