Free Diver Rescues Engagement Ring From Lake Windermere

A free diver who volunteers at Lake Windermere has scored a wedding invite after rescuing an engagement ring that accidently was dropped into Britain’s largest lake.

Rebecca Chaukria’s ring slipped off her finger on May 29 while her photograph was being taken on a jetty with her fiancé, Viki Patel.

The water was “absolutely freezing” and he could not see through it, Patel told CNN.

Luckily for the couple the nearby Langdale Chase hotel contacted free driver Angus Hosking, who was able to find the white gold and diamond ring after just 20 minutes.

He used an underwater metal detector to locate the missing ring.

Hosking is a “brilliant guy” Patel said and he is invited to attend the wedding in August.

Windermere is largest lake in Britain at 10.5 miles long and up to 219 feet deep in places.

