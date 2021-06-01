Experts To Decide De-Escalation Measures in Andalucia Today

A committee of experts will meet today to decide to what degree the de-escalation of Covid-19 restrictions can proceed in Andalucia.

Early indications are that little will change. According to the Andalucian Government, the situation is not right to relax measures at this time.

That means capacity levels and opening hours in the hospitality sector will stay unchanged.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Junta has ruled out eliminating the masks in July and experts advocate a slow de-escalation in the region.

Andalucia should have entered the second phase of the de-escalation today, June 1. But the experts are unlikely to recommend de-escalation moves forward.

Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, said on May 31 that the position should be “as conservative as possible” in terms of de-escalation management.

Bars and restaurants can only open until midnight, while bars and nightclubs can open until 2am. In addition, based on the level of alert in each health area, there are more or less harsh restrictions on the number of patrons allowed on the premises or the number of diners that can share a table both inside and outside a venue.

The president of Andalucia, Juanma Moreno, will chair the meeting, although he will do so virtually from his home as he is confined after testing positive for coronavirus. He will also have to preside over the Governing Council meeting, which also takes place today, via a computer.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.