Entry Ban Extended In Spain For Arrivals From Morocco And Algeria

The Spanish Ministry of Interior has again extended entry restrictions for non-essential travel for Morocco and Algeria along with other non-European/Schengen area countries.

According to SchengenVisaInfo.com, the ban has been extended until July 30 and has been in place since June 17 2020.

The Spanish authorities have said they have several reasons to keep the ban and follow the principle of reciprocity. In contrast to this decision, legal EU residents and those who hold a long-term visa issued by a member state are permitted to enter the country and will not be affected by the extension.

The Ministry of Interior pointed out in a press release that based on the EU Council’s Recommendation on non-essential travel, the country decided on a list of countries whose residents are not included in the entry restrictions. Countries such as New Zealand, Singapore and Chine, which have a low infection rate, are allowed to enter Spain.

Spain has recently been in a standoff with Morocco as 8,000 migrants from the North African country swam or took boats to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta illegally over a period of only one night.

Red Cross emergency services were quickly at the scene giving out blankets and food and water to the shivering ‘escapees’. According to reports, the families had easily entered Ceuta along the jetty due to the short distance that separates Ceuta from Morocco and they were not detected by the Moroccan police.

