Coronavirus Related Deaths in Malaga Fell by 65% in May

CORONAVIRUS related deaths in Malaga fell by 65 per cent in May. The effects of the vaccination process have been positively noticed in Malaga during the month of May. The number of people who died with Covid in April amounted to 66, which decreased by 65 per cent in May with 23 deaths. Not only been noted in deaths, but hospital pressure has also been substantially reduced. This Monday, May 31, there are 101 people who need to remain bedridden in Malaga hospitals, compared to the 160 patients who were bedridden at the beginning of this month. This represents a 37 per cent drop in hospitalisations.

In Malaga’s intensive care units the decrease is somewhat more discreet, but also significant: there are 15 people occupying the ICUs, compared to 26 at the beginning of the month. There are more than 10 beds that do not have to be used by patients with coronavirus. The busiest period for ICUs in 2021 occurred in February when 127 patients were in intensive care.

However, the cumulative incidence rate continues to rise. This Monday, May 31, the rate has been updated, increasing by eight points from the one registered on Friday, May 28, reaching 134 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days in the province. In perspective with the data at the beginning of the month, the rebound is slight, the first incidence rate calculated in May was 132 cases within the month decreases and rises have been noted.

This may be due to the fact that infections hardly fall below 200 a day, having acquired a feeling of stagnation around the 200 that keeps the fourth wave on a plateau. This Monday, May 31, the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía registered 270 new infections in the last two days since the count was not updated on Sunday, May 30.