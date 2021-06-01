Busy Public Health Lab Renovated For The Balearic Islands

The Government of the Balearic Islands has invested 1.7 million euros in the renovation of the busy Public Health Laboratory which analyses thousands of water and food samples every year.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol, and the Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Patricia Gómez, visited the facilities on May 31. The lab employees twenty professionals who produce around 1,400 reports and conduct 30,000 tests on 5,000 samples annually. The lab is located in Carrer de la Concepcio in Palma.

The President and Minister were accompanied by the general director of Public Health, Maria Antonia Font, and the head of service of Public Health Laboratories, Begona Sagardia.

President Armengol thanked the laboratory’s staff for their dedication. “It has been a year of COVID-19, but we did not leave out what was essential. We started working on this in the last legislature and it is now a reality today, with the priority of having adequate infrastructure and technologies at all levels,” she said.

The lab’s main function is to respond to requests for chemical and microbiological analyses of water and food samples sent by inspection services within the framework of the annual campaigns of the Environmental Health and Food Safety and Nutrition services.

