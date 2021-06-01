Broad Daylight Beach Interception of Drug Loaded Boat in Adra.

A broad daylight beach inception has been made of a boat loaded with drugs on a beach in Adra, in Spain’s Almeria. The interception was made while astonished onlookers watched too.

The Guardia Civil have been able to arrest three people in Adra who had landed on the beach with a boat loaded with drugs. The Interception operation was carried out on Sunday and resulted in a stash of hashish of over 5 and a half kilos been seized according to sources from the anti-drug trafficking coordination body, as reported Europa Press.

Guardia Civil officers chased the boat on the high seas before it eventually headed for the beach of Adra shortly after midday and astonished onlookers watched the beach interception.

The boat had a 300 horsepower engine and was seven metres long. Officers from the Guardia Civil Maritime service were able to spot the boat while patrolling the area in a patrol boat.

Once on the beach though three people from the boat attempted to avoid arrest by fleeing on foot, although they were eventually caught by Guardia Civil officers and arrested on suspicion of an offence against public health.

