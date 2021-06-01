Boris Urged To Become World Leader and Donate Jabs To Poorer Nations.

Boris Johnson has been urged to become a world leader by donating vaccines for the potentially deadly coronavirus to poorer nations.

The ongoing pandemic has seen new variants crop up and it is predicted that this trend will continue and the world will see more waves of the virus. The Prime Minister has been urged to donate jabs to poorer countries and an open letter was published in the Daily Telegraph.

In the letter the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank Group and the World Trade Organisation and heads from the World Health Organisation urged that vaccine are made available to poorer countries.

The letter comments that: “Inequitable vaccine distribution is not only leaving untold millions of people vulnerable to the virus.

“It is also allowing deadly variants to emerge and ricochet back across the world.”

Some experts now believe that England’s coronavirus restrictions should be kept in place after late June. Professor Ravi Gupta from Cambridge University spoke to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and called for a delay. He commented that: “Of course the numbers of cases are relatively low at the moment – all waves start with low numbers of cases that grumble in the background and then become explosive.

“So the key here is that what we are seeing here is the signs of an early wave.”

Cross-party MPs have already called on Boris Johnson to show “global leadership” in the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. They urged Boris to donate vaccines to the United Nations-backed Covax scheme.

They hope that for each vaccine procured in the UK that one dose could be donated. They commented that: “The longer we wait to act, the more likely it is that dangerous variants could emerge that can evade the protections offered by current vaccines.”

