BENALMADENA DEEMED as an ideal location for a vaccination centre. The Health Delegation has asked the Benalmádena City Council to provide an ideal place as a mass vaccination centre to prevent residents from having to travel to the Torremolinos Conference Center to receive the covid vaccine, as criticized by the mayor, Víctor Navas.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, it was affirmed on Friday, May 28, that directors of the Health District visited several centres offered by the Benalmádena Consistory but focused on the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre because the rest did not meet the requirements as a mass vaccination centre.

In order for premises to become a vaccination centre, specific criteria must be met. The Health Department seeks facilities that provide privacy and security to patients, with independent boxes and large waiting rooms where they can rest for 15 minutes after vaccination in case there is any reaction; with capacity for a thousand people a day; easy parking and two independent entrances, with areas protected from the rain and heat where you can wait your turn. In addition, they must be able to house computers in a stable manner and refrigeration points under surveillance for the preservation of vaccines, morning and afternoon from Monday to Sunday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mayor, Víctor Navas, criticizes that the Bil Bil Castle, the exhibition centre, the nautical club or the Innova building or the High Resolution Hospital do not meet the necessary requirements as a vaccination centre, and only the Arroyo de la Miel sports centre will fulfil the criteria. However, the sports centre refuses to close from June to September because it hosts many activities such as summer camps.