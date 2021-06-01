Balearic Government introduces new rules to protect shellfish and octopus

AS there are many more requests to grant licences to fish for octopus, the Government is amending the 2015 decree to help protect stocks.

In order to ensure the sustainability of the resource and the activity of octopus fishing, a closed period is established (60 days a year for octopus in all areas less than 50 metres deep), in addition, a minimum size and the moorings suitable for the catching of the species are modified.

At the same time, this decree establishes a mandatory weekly break of 41 hours for all professional shellfish and octopus fishing.

During this period, which is from 10pm on Friday to 3pm on Sunday, all nets and in particular octopus traps, must be removed from the sea and must remain on land or onboard the boats.

The decree also allows for the creation of a monitoring group to ensure that the new rules are complied with.