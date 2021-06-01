Anti-Vaxxers take note that Coronavirus can strike at any age

THERE still appear to be many people who without any form of knowledge disseminate their opinion that coronavirus is simply a form of flu and vaccines are a government conspiracy to track people.

It’s easy to pass these comments when you are healthy but when you see a young fit man, such as 45-year-old Justin Boland succumb to the disease and end up in an induced coma less than a week after first diagnosis then the reality is clear.

Justin is the son of Maurice Boland who is well-known along the Costa del Sol and speaking to Euro Weekly News, he told this writer how anxious he was not just for his son, but for all of those who haven’t been able to receive the vaccine as yet.

He is understandably furious with anti-vaxxers and those who spread uninformed opinion about such a serious matter and wants to appeal to everyone to take the vaccine as soon as it is available.

Justin was suffering from a fever and shortness of breath so on Tuesday May 25 he went to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with coronavirus and admitted.

Despite his shortness of breath, he recorded a video to try to explain to people of his age and others who have decided against inoculation – even if eligible – that they are wrong and he said that these last few days have been the worst of his life and he was sure that if he had received the vaccine, he would not have been brought down by Covid-19.

Since then, his health deteriorated quickly and he was transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of another hospital and seemed to be feeling a little better as oxygen was administered but he continued to have great difficulty breathing.

On May 30, with the agreement of both his family and himself, he was placed on a mechanical ventilator and put into an induced coma with the hope that his health would improve and as he is young with a healthy heart that he would eventually come out the other side.

Now all that the family can do is pray for his recovery and Maurice has been comforted by the many expressions of goodwill received and the fact that so many people are praying for the health of his son who himself is the father of two.

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/maurice.boland to keep up to date with developments and join with the many others praying for Justin’s full recovery as are we.