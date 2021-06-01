Andalucia Postpones Easing Of Restrictions

The slight increase in Covid infections detected over the last few days has caused Andalucia to postpone its schedule for easing restrictions. The committee of experts who advise the regional government has made the decision to keep the current measures and delay the next phase of easing the restrictions following analysis of the latest figures this evening, June 1.

The group has said, due to an increase in the infection rate, they have taken a decision based on “a principle of caution”. This means that there will be no changes to numbers allowed at events, gatherings and venues, according to SUR.

Junta president Juanma Moreno, who is currently self-isolating at home after he tested positive for Covid last week, held the meeting remotely. Experts will meet again in 14 days said regional Health Minister Jesús Aguirre.

The average 14-day cumulative infection rate in Andalucía has steadily risen over the last week and is now at 176 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. This figure is moving the region closer to being in the extreme risk category (more than 250 cases).


Authorities are now staying on the side of caution after the curve began to rise following a previous downward trend.

