What is holistic therapy and why should you consider it?

Holistic therapy views an individual as a whole person instead of just focusing on an illness or psychological issue that requires treatment.

It also aims to address the needs of the mind, body and spirit, as all the parts of a being.

Self-perception

Holistic therapy assumes that a person’s self-perception is not in a single area of their being but is rather a whole entity made of the interaction between the brain, the body and the feelings or emotions of the spirit. The aim of the therapy is to make the person aware of these connections so that they have a better understanding of themselves at all levels, improving self-esteem.

Once individuals have most self-acceptance, they can work on issues which are troubling them such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse or addictions of all kinds.

Working on the body

Treatments and therapies used by holistic therapists that mainly focus on the body include:

Breathing and relaxation

Yoga

Tai chi

Massage

Reiki

Reflexology

All of the above promote the connection between the body and the mind and influence the energy fields of the human body which affect both physical and mental health.

Finding balance

The whole theory behind the holistic approach is to find balance between all the different aspects of a person. So while methods to treat an ailment are found, a holistic therapist would also ask the person to focus on the emotional aspects it presents, their attitude towards it, how it affects their life and relationships and to take a deep look about what their existence means to them, the world around them and their future.

Treatment

Physical treatment can include methods such as acupuncture, massage, Tai Chi, breathing techniques, exercise and natural therapy, while steering away from traditional Western medicine.

Rather than targeting individual symptoms, a holistic therapist will take into account physical, emotional, mental, spiritual and social well-being, as ‘holistic’ comes from the Greek word ‘holos’, meaning whole.

When can it help?

Holistic therapy can help with matters in all of these areas:

Physical: pain, illness, fatigue, addictions…

Emotional: anger, sadness, worry…

Mental: depression, anxiety, stress…

Spiritual: feeling empty, lost, incomplete…

Social: social anxiety, relationships, self-confidence…

Delve into the benefits of holistic therapy with a qualified specialist and find out how it can help you find yourself and improve your quality of life.