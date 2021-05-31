What exactly is CBD oil and what can it be used for?

For a few years now, we have been hearing about CBD oil with increasing frequency, as well as its many health benefits but what exactly is it and how can you take it?

Well, CBD is an abbreviation of Cannabidiol, which is one of more than 100 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant.

Cannabis! Can I get high by using CBD? The answer is no. The main psychoactive component in cannabis is different substance, called Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). CBD on the other hand, is not psychoactive. The oil is extracted from the plant and mixed with other types of oils such as coconut or hemp seed.

So, what good does it do?

It provides relief from pain, anxiety and other issues without mind-altering effects of marihuana or the side effects of pharmaceutical products. It can be a great ally in improving mental health, so important in times we are living.

How can I take it?

There are many ways to take CBD oil which are available from businesses specialising in such products. The way you take depends greatly on the benefits you are hoping to achieve and your personal preference.

They include pills or capsules, used especially for eating disorders; oils, which are a good option for people who can’t take pills and often come with a dropper so that some can be put under the tongue; creams and lotions, used to treat muscle and joint pain as well as some skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or acne; there are even gummy bears, affordable, easy to take, yummy and you can know exactly how much you’re taking. There are also CBD syrups and beverages, sweets and chocolates and even baked goods. There are also powders to be mixed into drinks.

Just have a look around at all the many available products to find the one that suits you most and start enjoying the benefits of CBD.