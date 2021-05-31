Vaccination priority for tourist sector

CARLOS MAZON: Diputacion president has criticised vaccination programme Photo credit: Alicante Diputacion

CARLOS MAZON, president of Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, maintained that vaccinating the tourism sector should be a priority.

He was speaking shortly after his return from the Fitur tourism trade fair in Madrid where the national, regional and local authorities had all highlighted the need for safe tourism

“It’s good that companies with large staffs should be amongst the first to be vaccinated,” Mazon said.  “Advances are being made thanks to collaboration with the private sector and that’s good news.”

But at a time when the Costa Blanca was preparing for the summer season Mazon said did not understand why hotels and campsite were not, like other businesses, first in line for vaccination.

“The Generalitat is full of talk about safe tourism but when it comes to counting on businesses, he omits the tourism sector which should be prioritised,” the Diputacion president argued.

 


