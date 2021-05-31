U3A Torrevieja goes live

By
Linda Hall
-
0
U3A Torrevieja goes live
U3A TORREVIEJA: Recently held first live meeting of the year Photo credit: U3A Torrevieja

DESPITE the weather, more than 100 members of the Torrevieja U3A braved the elements to attend 2021’s first “live” meeting.

They met on Friday 28th May at the Los Angeles Restaurant but owing to the rain, the group had to rearrange stalls and tables at the last minute and set up indoors.

However, everything seemed to run smoothly and an enjoyable morning was had by all.  

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Entertainment was provided by Mario Sandrie, a Belgian singer who sang a variety of songs from Sinatra to Neil Diamond which were well received. 

It was encouraging to see and hopefully next month’s meeting will be even better. 

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite residents in Spain with family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the cost.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here