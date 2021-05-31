U3A Torrevieja goes live

DESPITE the weather, more than 100 members of the Torrevieja U3A braved the elements to attend 2021’s first “live” meeting.

They met on Friday 28th May at the Los Angeles Restaurant but owing to the rain, the group had to rearrange stalls and tables at the last minute and set up indoors.

However, everything seemed to run smoothly and an enjoyable morning was had by all.

Entertainment was provided by Mario Sandrie, a Belgian singer who sang a variety of songs from Sinatra to Neil Diamond which were well received.

It was encouraging to see and hopefully next month’s meeting will be even better.

