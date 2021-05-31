The Regional Hospital Of La Línea Celebrates A Week Without Any Covid Patients Admitted.

The Regional Hospital of La Línea celebrated seven days of being Covid free on Sunday after the last patient who had passed the most delicate phase of the virus was discharged on Monday, May 24. A full week has now passed without a single coronavirus patient admitted.

The vaccination and protocols set out in the centre to meet the current wave of the disease have had the desired effect. Hospital pressure in the Linense center due to the coronavirus has been reduced to a minimum, far from what the peak was at the end of January that came to generate serious problems in an area which includes an estimated population of 107,766 residents and consists of La Línea, San Roque, Jimena, Castellar, and Tesorillo.

In the last week of January, just five months ago, the Linense hospital had 86 patients in Covid beds, between the specialist wards and the ICU. It never overflowed thanks to the work carried out by the health workers to attend to the positive cases in their own homes (they even installed respirators) and the creation of the Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit, which allowed to attend to patients who did not require admission to an ICU. but due to their complexity, could not be treated in a conventional hospitalization ward.

This unit was closed on February 26, although the hospital continues with isolated areas prepared with beds both on the wards and in the ICU in case there are any admissions. An emergency unit for patients with respiratory problems is also being planned for patients with breathing problems not serious enough to be admitted.

