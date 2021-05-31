The importance of good sleep patterns for your health

Coronasomnia was a new lockdown phenomenon in 2020, but after a year of restrictions, sleep issues continue to persist more than ever.

Coronasomnia is insomnia brought on by the stress of worrying about the pandemic.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The American Academy of Sleep Medicine reported that online searches of “insomnia” surged in correlation with government lockdown rules.

The whole world needs more sleep and study after sleep study has shown that adults across the UK, Ireland, US, Canada, Australia and Spain amongst other countries are not getting the suggested seven hours considered optimal for adult health and wellbeing.

In a visualisation on the routines of 20 athletes, OnlineGambling.ca revealed the sleep patterns of sportspeople such as Serena Williams, LeBron James and Lionel Messi.

They delved into the lives of 20 superstar athletes across nine disciplines to find out how many hours of sleep the pros are getting.

Sleep is a priority for Roger Federer who top the rankings with 10.5 hours of sleep per night, with eight-time Olympic Gold medallist Usain Bolt gets 10 hours.

Novak Djokovic, gets nine hours of sleep.

Rafael Nadal is the most sleep deprived of all the athletes with just five and a half hours per night. Brazil football superstar Neymar also reportedly gets only six hours sleep per night.

On average, basketball players get the most sleep, with 8.3 hours, whereas footballers get an average of six and a half hours.

A study carried out by the NBA found that sleeping eight hours or more resulted in a 29 per cent increased in points per minute, a 12 per cent increase in minutes played in player performance, two per cent increased in three-point percentages, while less than eight hours resulted in 37 per cent more turnovers and 45 per cent more fouls.

Many athletes swear by napping, especially basketball players, who know the importance of good sleep.

Rafa Nadal is one of the early birds, rising at 5.30am to start practice, while Usain Bolt doesn’t get up until 10am.

Most are in bed by 11pm, although Roger Federer hits the hay at around 8pm. The last to go to bed are Nadal, Bolt and Serena Williams who are up until midnight.

Sleep is important for everyone, but for athletes lack of sleep can result in sloppy play and heightened injuries.

So we should all be aware of the importance of good sleep.