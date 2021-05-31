Start Your Impossible – Disabled Cyclist Heads from Barcelona to Madrid.

Start your impossible. A disabled cyclist and an extreme athlete are heading from Barcelona to Madrid covering 700 kilometres by tandem in a stunning challenge to deliver the Olympic torch.

Disabled cyclist Álex Roca and extreme athlete Valentí Sanjuan have taken on the challenge to cycle 700 kilometres in a bid to promote inclusion through sport.

Álex who has cerebral palsy, has taken on the challenge with Valentí, and cycle 700 kilometres in the space of only seven days as they travel from Barcelona to Madrid where they will deliver the Olympic torch to athletes who will take part in the Tokyo games.

Speaking of the challenge Valentí commented that: “Since we can’t take the torch to Tokyo, at least we will take it from the Olympic Stadium in Barcelona to the athletes in Madrid who will compete in the Games” as reported La Sexta.

The two athletes feel that they make the perfect team together and will travel together via tandem. They will each be able to help the other on the way and push each other to complete the challenge. Álex spoke of the challenge for his body and commented that: “For me and for my body, it’s a tough thing to do”.

The pair expect to cover a staggering 100 kilometres each day during the seven-day challenge. The challenge aims to promote inclusion through sport and also prove to everyone that nothing is impossible.

Álex has taken on many challenges including the Titan Desert, one of world’s toughest races and he has also completed the Barcelona half marathon. He went on to add that: “It was hard when they told me I had herpes in my brain and that I was going to die. And now nothing is impossible”.

So start your impossible today.

