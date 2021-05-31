Special sports and leisure activities to substitute for fiestas in Mallorca

THE Consell de Mallorca, through the island Sports Department has launched a program of activities under the banner Fairs and festivals, which is available to all island municipalities.

It is aimed at giving children the chance to enjoy games, activities and various sports on the occasion of dates of fiestas which are currently not being presented due to the pandemic.

Currently, eight towns already have 14 activities scheduled during the months of May and June, which will be developed with the relevant health measures and will be subject to current regulations to deal with Covid-19.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Fairs and festivals package comes with a set of sports and recreational activities that aims to provide tools to municipalities to facilitate access to sports for the population, and thus contribute to physical and social development.

This program includes popular and traditional games, multi-adventure, psychomotor skills for the little ones, individual and group sports, and water games.

To this collection, two new options alternative sports and international games have been added as until now sports such as athletics, adapted circuits, table tennis or petanque were offered, so other alternatives focusing on cooperation, fun, and motivation of the participants will be introduced.

During the spring and summer of 2021, the Consell de Mallorca program is expected to reach more than 10,000 children and young people, through activities carried out with all town councils and other sports organisations, in outdoor open spaces and as part of one-off celebrations or popular festivities.