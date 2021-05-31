Spanish Sales Of Condoms And Lubricants Soar.

With the end of the Spanish state of alarm and the easing of coronavirus restrictions Spanish sales of condoms and lubricants has soared.

During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic many people have seen their daily lives and habits affected in multiple ways, especially concerning how we interact with each other. Social distancing and the ongoing worry of infecting loved ones has affected many people’s personal lives.

Search engine ‘idealo’ has been analysing sales data and reports that since Spain’s restrictions have eased the sales of condoms and of lubricants has soared, as reported La Sexta.

Kike Aganzo, head of communications at ‘idealo.es’ speaking of the increased sales commented that: “Not only has the demand for condoms and lubricants increased, but also for sandals, sunscreen, caps and GPS”. It would appear that everyone is getting ready for summer.

He believes that the sale of these items is linked to decreasing coronavirus infections in the country and the beginning of a more normal summer.

Spain comes in top in the European rankings of countries in the demand for condoms and lubricants. Spain is followed though by Italy and France.

Many establishments including sex shops have seen a change in buyer habits since May and Marta Molas, Communication Coordinator of ‘Amantis’, highlighted the fact that: “a new buyer profile has appeared who is looking for last minute products.”

Sexologist Natalia Cachafeiro has commented on how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected people’s personal time with others and commented that the coronavirus pandemic: “has meant that we have had to deprive ourselves of a very important part of our social life”.

The expert now believes that people are ready to: “relate to people as we used to”.

