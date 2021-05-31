Six reasons why you should visit your dentist every six months

Your smile is such an important part of who you are, you should be proud to show it off and to keep healthy oral hygiene, you should visit your dentist every six months.

Having a healthy mouth and smile is important not just to your appearance and confidence, but also for your wellness.

To ensure the best oral hygiene and care, you should ideally visit your dentist every six months at least.

People who regularly visit the dentist for checkups are much less likely to have serious dental issues which require invasive treatment. With regular checkups, your teeth will remain strong and healthy and are likely to last you for the rest of your life.

Plus, if you do need any type of treatment your dentist will already have your records and will be able to recommend the best options for you.

What are the benefits of getting regular checkups?

Prevent plaque, cavities, tartar and tooth decay

Even the most careful of people can fail to properly clean parts of their mouth sometimes. Even if this happens, if you regularly visit the dentist, they will exam your mouth for problems and steps can quickly be taken to treat cavities and reverse the decay. Professional cleaning will remove plaque and tartar from the teeth and gums, preventing harmful bacteria.

Prevent gum disease

It can be hard to detect gum disease in your own mouth but dentists are trained to spot it during checkups. They can then treat it and give patients tips on how to improve oral hygiene which will clear up gum disease.

Check for oral cancer and other health issues

Dentists will check for signs of illness in their patients’ mouths, including oral cancer, which if undetected, can be life-threatening. Oral cancer can be detected with special lights used to find dead tissue caused by tumours. Dentist should also check the head and neck of their patients for any lumps, swelling or other symptoms that something is not right. If they find something, they can then refer the patient to an appropriate healthcare professional.

Reversing bad habits

Certain bad habits can have a negative impact on oral health, such as biting your nails, grinding your teeth, eating lots of sweets, drinking coffee and red wine, and smoking. A dentist can check for the effects of these bad habits and inform patients of how to prevent further damage as well as fixing the damage which is already done to help you have the best oral health possible.

Get X-rays

Dentists can x-ray your teeth and jaw to find issues which are invisible to the naked eye, such as bone decay or tumours, so that they can be treated quickly.

Get advice

Your dentist can give you advice on how to best look after your mouth between checkups. Good practices include regularly brushing your teeth (at least twice a day) with toothpaste that contains fluoride and flossing daily. Use mouthwash for a more thorough oral health routine as it helps to control plaque bacteria and keep your breath fresh.