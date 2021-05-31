Seaweed Monitoring Network Resumes Activity In Ibiza

The Posidonia Monitoring Network has resumed activity on the island of Ibiza. Posidonia oceanica, a seaweed commonly known as Neptune grass or Mediterranean tape weed, is a seagrass species that grows across the Mediterranean Sea.

It forms large underwater meadows that are an important part of the ecosystem and the marine plant’s prairies have a high carbon absorption capacity, being able to soak up 15 times more carbon dioxide each year than a similar sized piece of the Amazon rainforest.

The grass is being monitored by volunteers from Scuba Ibiza and they are working around the station on the islet of Caragoler, in the Freus marine reserve.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The last time the station was sampled was in 2018, when it was found that the state of conservation of the prairie was “moderately good”, although coverage had decreased since 2003, when monitoring at the site first began.

Monitoring will be extended to other sites in the Balearics in August and October of this year.

“The aim of the sampling is to determine the state of conservation of the prairies over the years and thus obtain reliable information to take the most appropriate measures to conserve these ecosystems,” the government of the Balearics said in a statement on May 30.

The Posidonia Monitoring Network is made up of several fixed stations around the main islands.

The Network became operational in 2002, although it was discontinued between 2012 and 2017. It has been restored this year thanks to the Sustainable Tourism Tax. Network depends entirely on citizen participation, and each year various institutions, diving clubs and groups of volunteer divers are offered the opportunity to participate in this scientific project.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.