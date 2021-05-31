Search Is On For Missing Children From Malaga.

The search is on for Leonardo and Stephanie, who went missing in Malaga four months ago.

The children’s father Heriberto Centeno, has claimed that his 5 and 6-year-old children have been taken by their mother and that this is a case of parental abduction.

The National police and the Guardia Civil have been alerted to the disappearance of the children, Leonardo (5 years old) and Stephanie Centeno Ostenko (6 years old) from Malaga’s Estepona.

SOS Desaparecidos stated that the children have been missing since late January, when they were picked up from school by their mother. They went missing on January 29 and this was the last day that Heriberto saw his children. He has alerted the police and claims that this is a case of parental abduction.

Heriberto Centeno desperately wants to know that his children are safe and commented that: “The only thing I want is to know that they are well and that they return home safe and sound, to the family home.”

As reported by El Espanol, the children’s father and the SOS Desaparecidos Association believe that this is a case of parental abduction. It is believed that the children are with their mother who is of Spanish and Russian nationality.

Heriberto has custody of his two children and every day he attempts to contact their mother although he never receives a reply.

Authorities can be contacted on 112, 091 or 062 if you believe that you have seen either of the children or you can contact SOS Desaparecidos via 642 650 775 and 649 952 957.

