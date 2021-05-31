San Miguel Beach Could Be Smoke-Free Beach This Summer.

Almeria’s San Miguel Beach could be smoke-free this summer but this may not delight everyone.

In a move that would see the beach become the first smoke-free beach in the capital the Almeria Health District and the City Council of Almeria are working together to provide a space where locals and tourists alike can breathe clean air and enjoy themselves at the beach without finding the sand littered with cigarette butts.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Not everyone though is sure to like the initiative. Along the Andalucian coastline this is becoming a trend as many beaches are now smoke-free. The ‘Smoking Harm Reduction’ strategy aims to bring smoke-free Spaces to people and is already in practice in other countries. This initiative is now being discussed in Spain too.

In order to make the beach smoke-free this summer all it would take is police control of the area along with appropriate signage.

Andalucia has many smoke-free beaches and the Andalucian Network of Health Services and Smoke-Free Spaces is working with the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Organisation of the Regional Ministry of Health and Families in order to award these smoke-free distinctions.

As reported by Diario de Almeria, this is already in place “In Cadiz, Conil de la Frontera (El Chorrillo), Vejer (El Palmar), Tarifa (Playa Chica, Atlanterra, Valdevaqueros, Lances Sur and Norte and Bolonia), Zahara de la Sierra (Playita de Arroyomolinos), La Línea (Santa Bárbara) and Barbate (El Carmen de Barbate and Zahara de Atunes). In Málaga, Algarrobo, Estepona, Vélez-Málaga (Lagos, Mezquitilla, Caleta, Torre del Mar, Almayate, Valle Nizas and Benajarafe). In Granada, only Motril and in Almería the town of Vera.”

It would appear that the Andalucian province of Huelva is lagging behind though as it is the only province in Andalucia not to have the distinction.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/