Put on your glad rags for a great cause – Glamour Gala fundraises for Collective Calling

On the 4th of June, local charity Collective Calling are inviting us to enjoy a wonderful evening of glamourous entertainment, while raising much needed funds. The event at the iconic Anantara Villa Padierna Palace Hotel includes entertainment from a live Rat Pack tribute band, a delicious three course meal with unlimited drinks, followed by an auction of some incredible prizes.

Collective Calling’s Summer Gala raises funds for street children in Tanzania and vulnerable people here in Spain and the aim is to raise 15,000€. This will be used to help build houses for street children in Tanzania, as well as help grow local projects in Spain.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has affected many people in Spain and throughout the world and Collective Calling has been required to provide more food assistance than ever to local families and the homeless community. They have also set up their Inspiring Futures programme to inspire, equip and transform lives through training and helping develop skills to get people back into the workplace.

In Tanzania, their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate street children back into a loving family environment through the Centre of Hope which was established two years ago. Building houses for these street children, to allow them to go back home into a safe and healthy environment, is the next step in fulfilling this mission.

These projects require significant funds to make these ambitious aims a reality and the summer gala is one of the most important events of the year for this local charity. They are inviting businesses to sponsor the gala, and for people to attend and take part in the auction, to maximise the success of the event and ensure they can reach their goals in 2021.

Sponsorship packages are available from just 250€ and offer excellent promotional opportunities for businesses. Tickets cost 120€, which includes a 40€ donation to the charity, incredible live music, and a three-course dinner with unlimited drinks. Reservations are required by Friday 28th May.

As restrictions lift it will be a chance for Costa del Sol residents to dust off their glad rags, and enjoy the glitz and glamour at Anantara Villa Padierna Palace, while knowing they are also helping others. It promises to be the perfect start to the summer and a way for generous residents to do their bit in these difficult times.

To purchase your tickets or enquire about sponsorship options email [email protected] or call +34 711 006 961. To find out more about the charity and the incredible work they are doing visit www.collectivecalling.org