Possible plum for Alicante

ALICANTE province could eventually house a branch of the Thyssen Art Museum.

The provincial council’s president Carlos Mazon announced that Julia Parra, who heads the Diputacion’s Culture department, is personally negotiating with the art collection’s owner, Tita Cervera, Baroness von Thyssen-Bornemisza.

Although still early to go into details, Mazon and Parra were satisfied with the progress made so far, they told the local Spanish media.

“This would be a budget allocation bringing significant returns,” Mazon pointed out.

“The bigger the investment, the bigger the return because this is the very first division of international art,” he said, referring to the Thyssen collection.

There have now been “three or four” meetings with the Baroness following a first contact after the loan of a picture from Alicante’s Gravina Museum of Fine Arts (MUBAG) for an exhibition.

“The subject came up and the Baroness was very enthusiastic,” Mazon said.

Julia Parra revealed that the Diputacion was now considering “various buildings” in the province. “It is still early to settle on a specific location, but obviously it will need to be somewhere emblematic,” she added.

