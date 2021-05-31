Petanca is back!

Both the Torrevieja and Sunshine Leagues are now well into the Spring-Summer season.

Summer 2020 and winter 2020 and 2021 were completely cancelled due to Covid but luckily most of the players did not catch it and have now had their two jabs.

Meanwhile, some teams have fallen by the wayside, some have had to find new pistes and others have recruited new members.

The Monday Torrevieja League currently has eight teams, with six from Bar Domino plus the Pumas and Rojales Thader.

At present Domino McCoys head the leader board with Domino Genesis holding the column up.

“It would be great if other teams joined the league for the winter,” said the Domino Dolphins’ Susan Ward. “We sure have fun but do take the game competitively.”

The Sunshine League has four divisions with 27 teams spilt between them. Current leaders are Rocajuna (Division 1), Europea (Division 2), Falcons (Division 3) and Rosa Bandits (Division 4).

