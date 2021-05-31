Petanca is back!

Petanca is back!
DOMINO DOLPHINS: Lost 4 games to 3 but enjoyed a well-earned drink after the match Photo credit: Domino Dolphins

Both the Torrevieja and Sunshine Leagues are now well into the Spring-Summer season.

Summer 2020 and winter 2020 and 2021 were completely cancelled due to Covid but luckily most of the players did not catch it and have now had their two jabs.

Meanwhile, some teams have fallen by the wayside, some have had to find new pistes and others have recruited new members. 

The Monday Torrevieja League currently has eight teams, with six from Bar Domino plus the Pumas and Rojales Thader.

At present Domino McCoys head the leader board with Domino Genesis holding the column up. 

“It would be great if other teams joined the league for the winter,” said the Domino Dolphins’ Susan Ward. “We sure have fun but do take the game competitively.


The Sunshine League has four divisions with 27 teams spilt between them. Current leaders are Rocajuna (Division 1), Europea (Division 2), Falcons (Division 3) and Rosa Bandits (Division 4).

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

