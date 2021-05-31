Padron push in Orihuela

ORIHUELA city hall is currently reminding residents of the importance of registering on the municipal Padron.

“Owing to the city’s special characteristics – especially on the coast and in some outlying districts – there is a floating population not on the Padron,” explained Immigration councillor Almudena Baldo.

Many were foreign residents who, owing to their absence on the municipal rolls, were not eligible for some social or health services, she said.

“This occurs with those from EU members, or third party nations like the UK and even Spanish residents,” Baldo pointed out.

“We have started a campaign encouraging all Orihuela residents to register on the Padron so that they may possess all civic, social and healthcare rights.”

To make this easier they are promoting the campaign with a 20-second video that directs the viewer to the www.orihuela.es/empadronate website.

“We want to reach as many people as possible so that they can find detailed information of the advantages of registering on the Padron and the requirements for doing this in Spanish, English, French and German,” Baldo said.

