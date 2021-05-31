Padron push in Orihuela

ALMUDENA BALDO: Many Orihuela residents are absent from the Padron, councillor said Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall is currently reminding residents of the importance of registering on the municipal Padron.

“Owing to the city’s special characteristics – especially on the coast and in some outlying districts – there is a floating population not on the Padron,” explained Immigration councillor Almudena Baldo.

Many were foreign residents who, owing to their absence on the municipal rolls, were not eligible for some social or health services, she said.

“This occurs with those from EU members, or third party nations like the UK and even Spanish residents,” Baldo pointed out.

“We have started a campaign encouraging all Orihuela residents to register on the Padron so that they may possess all civic, social and healthcare rights.”

To make this easier they are promoting the campaign with a 20-second video that directs the viewer to the www.orihuela.es/empadronate website.


“We want to reach as many people as possible so that they can find detailed information of the advantages of registering on the Padron and the requirements for doing this in Spanish, English, French and German,” Baldo said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

