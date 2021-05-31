No turning back

THE Valencia region’s Upper Court of Justice rejected Ribera Salud’s request to halt de-privatisation of the Torrevieja Health District.

Until now this has been outsourced to Ribera Salud, but the hospital and the area’s healthcare are due to revert to the public sector in October.

The concessionary asked the courts to suspend the Generalitat Valenciana’s confirmed decision that it would not extend the concession beyond October.

Meanwhile, Jose Perez, the new commissioner who represents the Generalitat in the Torrevieja Health Disctrict, declared that the local population’s healthcare should be determined by efficiency.

“It should not be conditioned by other ends like financial profit,” Perez said.

