No turning back

Linda Hall
No turning back
TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL: Reverts to public sector in October Photo credit: torreviejasalud.com

THE Valencia region’s Upper Court of Justice rejected Ribera Salud’s request to halt de-privatisation of the Torrevieja Health District.

Until now this has been outsourced to Ribera Salud, but the hospital and the area’s healthcare are due to revert to the public sector in October.

The concessionary asked the courts to suspend the Generalitat Valenciana’s confirmed decision that it would not extend the concession beyond October.

Meanwhile, Jose Perez, the new commissioner who represents the Generalitat in the Torrevieja Health Disctrict, declared that the local population’s healthcare should be determined by efficiency.

“It should not be conditioned by other ends like financial profit,” Perez said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

