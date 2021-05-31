News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

Surf’s up ALL parties on Orihuela council voted to modify local bylaws and permit surfing off Cala Cerrada in La Zenai. Thanking councillors for their backing, Beaches councillor Luisa Bone explained that Cala Cerrada is ideal for surfing and answers repeated requests for a legal framework for the sport.

Cat colonies ELCHE city hall, together with local animal protection associations and vets, is introducing ethical control and management of the municipality’s cat colonies. This will centre on the Trap, Neuter and Return scheme that will improve the cats’ quality of life and their coexistence with residents, city hall said.

Blue mood WATER tribunals in Rojales and Guardaar complained to the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) and the Guardia Civil after water in their irrigation channels turned bright blue. All irrigation was halted after both the CHS and Guardia Civil took samples to determine the presence of potential health risks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Own goal ONE THOUSAND disappointed and infuriated supporters of Hercules football club took to Alicante City’s streets last week after their team was relegated to professional football’s Fourth Category. “Ortiz vete ya!” they chanted, asking for the destitution of the club’s president for the past 21 years, businessman Enrique Ortiz.

Statue revamp RESTORATION began on Torrevieja’s Monument to the Seafarer on the Juan Aparicio promenade. Owing to the effects of the sea air, cracks have appeared in the statue’s reinforced concrete plinth which needs urgent treatment while the monument’s figure and decorative elements will be deep-cleaned and treated with sealant.

Water war SPAIN’S central government, which intends to reduce southern Alicante’s Tajo-Segura pipeline supplies, announced a reduction in the water needed for the Tajo’s environmental flow. Vega Baja growers maintained that this slight cutback would not compensate for their loss of an annual 40 cubic hectometres of irrigation water.

Covered in PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion, has spent €650,000 on improvements to Formentera del Segura’s sports complex which included enclosing the multi-sports court and renewing the artificial turf on the football pitch.

Light bills SANTA POLA town hall brought in specialists to devise a customised energy plan after finding it spends an extra €23,000 a year on electricity by contracting more than it consumes.

Tidy up SAN FULGENCIO town hall has fined 31 owners of unbuilt land this year for disregarding local bylaws requiring these to be rubbish-free and “safe and healthy at all times.”

Vandalised ALICANTE CITY’S Public Safety department is examining CCTV footage to identify the graffiti-writer who daubed a tag on the base of the emblematic fountain in the central Plaza de Los Luceros.