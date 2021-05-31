Masks May Longer Be Mandatory in Castilla-La Mancha in June

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano Garcia-Page, said the region is planning to abolish mandatory masks before the end of June.

Castilla-La Mancha will make a “mature decision” based on “national coherence” in the coming weeks, he said on May 31.

The Andalucian Junta has also said a decision about masks would be made soon.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Garcia-Page said even contemplating an end to obligatory masks outdoors was “thanks to an enormously positive vaccination process”.

“The Spanish people have fulfilled, with the way of being that we have, like few others in Europe. Honestly, in their homes and outside of them and this deserves to be recognized,” he said.

Masks became obligatory in Andalucia on July 15, 2020.

Speaking in Jaen on May 14, the President of Andalucia said the region will maintain the mandatory use of masks until 80 percent of the population have received both doses of vaccine.

“You have to go little by little. We have to be prudent, especially where there is a concentration of people,” he said.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.