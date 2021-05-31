Mallorca’s Palma Council ready to cater for assisted beach bathing

FROM June 1, there will be six accessible points for assisted bathing on the beaches of Palma, use of which must be requested in advance.

All the beaches in the municipality will have this service: Cala Major, Can Pere Antoni, Ciutat Jardí, Cala Estància and two points on Playa de Palma which will apply a strict Covid-19 prevention protocol.

Each assisted bathing point has a shaded area, accessible showers and toilets, support material for users (chairs, wheelchairs, amphibians, crutches etc) and is open during established dates and times.

Service staff will provide the necessary assistance to make transfers to wheelchairs and / or amphibians, and to accompany bathers to ensure they enjoy the water safely.

Care staff providing this service have been given at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Safety measures for the use of masks and hydroalcoholic gel will be followed before and after each visit.

Auxiliary items, such as crutches or other items used, will be cleaned before and after each use.


Emergency rooms, toilets and showers will be cleaned and disinfected every 1 hour and 15 minute and there will be a record of cleaning and disinfection operations.

Those interested must request an appointment by calling 675 618 506 or 691 261 829.


