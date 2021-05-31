Make sure you see to your eyes and keep them healthy

OUR eyes are probably one of the most important organs in our body, they allow us to perceive the world around us, but do we always take as much as care of them as we should? Here are some tips to see to your eyes.

It is easy when you notice that your eyes are “not quite right” to put it down to lack of sleep, the weather, allergies, extended time in front of a screen or needing new glasses. We rub our eyes and just get on with it, rarely considering there may be a problem that needs treating.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If you have abnormal pain or discomfort in the eye, you should always get it checked as there are many possible causes.

Common problems which are generally harmless but could be a symptom of something more serious include:

Red eyes – On its own, it is usually caused by fatigue, dust and allergies and can be treated with medication from the pharmacy, but if accompanied by pain, discharge, sensitivity to light or something in the eye, get it checked out.

Discharge – Could be due to an infection which can be treated with antibiotics but if accompanied by pain or reduced vision, seek expert treatment.

Itching – Accompanied by other symptoms, usually suggests allergic reaction, especially season, and can be treated with drops or pills for allergies.

Feeling something in the eye – See a doctor as it could be a foreign body, ulcer or sore.

Blood spots in the white of the eye – Usually harmless, it’s known as a ‘subconjunctial haemorrhage’ and should heal by itself.

Sensitivity to light – Could be a sign of inflammation or infection in the eye and should be checked.

Eyes watering – This is common, especially in older people when the eye produces more tears for lubrication and protection. It may also be caused by wind or air conditioning, tiredness or too much time in front of the computer, all of which can be treated with eye drops. However, it could also be caused by blocked tear ducts which will require surgery.

Several of the above – Red and watering eyes which are sensitive to light can be caused by burns on the cornea due to long exposure to sunlight amongst other reasons. It can be treated with medication and rest for the eyes, but if it doesn’t improve you should contact an eye specialist.