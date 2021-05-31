Luxury Cornish Hotel Hosting G7 Summit Is An Odd Choice For Boris

A leading hotel industry expert has slammed Boris Johnson’s choice of venue for the next G7 summit as a “cruel and unusual” punishment for the world leaders expected to attend.

Next month leaders including US President Joe Biden, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German head of state, Angela Merkle, will descend on the Carbis Bay Hotel near St. Ives in Cornwall.

The 600 pound-per-night hotel has amazing sea views and a yacht, but according to Adam Raphael of The Good Hotel Guide, the venue is less than ideal.

In a pithy blog post, Raphael said the Carbis Bay Hotel is “odd choice of venue” and that Johnson should have consulted the guide.

“What the world’s most powerful politicians will make of their two-day stay on a wind-swept Cornish beach is anyone’s guess,” he said.

“It is expensive and luxurious, but just not good enough. So where should Boris have booked for the G7 jamboree? Security, size, luxury are essential pre-conditions for a G7 hotel but it has to be more than just a top of the market pile, it needs to be special,” he added.

During his first trip to Britain since being elected, President Joe Biden will meet the Queen next month, the first time she will meet a US president without Prince Philip at her side.

