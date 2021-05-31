Low Wages and a Shrinking Job Market, Is This the Reality of Young People in Spain?

Are low wages, a shrinking job market and living at home for what feels like forever the reality of young people in Spain?

One “youngster” took to Twitter to speak out about the difficult situation of young people in Spain. The tweet has gone viral and caused much controversy.

The tweeter talks of turning 35 and where you are in life. Randy Meeks took to Twitter to reflect on life in Spain for the young and the not so young. He commented that: “Some people right now are convinced that if at 35 you haven’t bought a flat and had four children it’s because you pay for Netflix and once went on a trip to Japan”.

According to La Vanguardia this has opened up much debate and has gone viral.

The tweet summarises the situation in Spain of low salaries and a shrinking labour market. For many youngsters in Spain becoming independent without the help of anyone else can seem like an impossibility.

According to reports by the Foundation for Applied Economic Studies (Fedea) and the Iseak Foundation the world of employment and working conditions in Spain are deteriorating for young people. It has been reported that the young people’s salaries come in at a staggering 50 per cent less than those found during the 1980s.

Many have hit back at his comments, but whether you feel his comments are a true reflection or not, they have certainly opened up a debate.

