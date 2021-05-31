Life-Saving Taxi in Spain’s Malaga.

A life-saving taxi may not be common, but one taxi driver on the Costa del Sol is helping save countless lives.

Antonio de los Ríos, a taxi driver from Malaga often carries an unusual cargo in his taxi. He has spent 38 years working as a taxi driver in Malaga and has travelled the city’s streets a staggering amount of times. His most memorable patients though not tourists or locals but those that sit in a cooler in the taxi’s back seat. These are the donated organs which travel with him such as kidneys, livers and pancreases in order to be transplanted in life saving operations.

The taxi driver also helps doctors get around the city in order to assess the viability of organs too. Antonio has spent three decades working with the National Transplant Organisation in this gratifying role as reported Malaga Hoy.

Antonio spoke of the life-saving trips and commented that: “They are nice trips and it is very gratifying, because it is always satisfying to know that you are helping someone else. You don’t know who they are, but you know that someone is going to receive it and that their life is going to be improved, even when they are code zero, people for whom it is a matter of life or death.”

Speaking of his first trip he explained how apprehensive he was and commented: “When I made my first one, the truth is that I was a bit apprehensive, looking backwards, always making sure that the fridge was in the right position, that it didn’t tip over…”

However many trips Antonio has made with donated organs in his care he is always a little apprehensive though. He explained that: “you know that you are taking a life there to give it to someone else, to improve their quality of life, and you know that there is a great work of a medical team of surgeons and coordinators behind it and that everything always comes thanks to an altruistic donation from someone else”.

