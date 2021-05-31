June walks in Orihuela

Linda Hall
June walks in Orihuela
ORIHUELA’S Tourism department is organising free accompanied walks each weekend throughout June.

Places are limited and should be reserved at www.orihuelaturistico.es or with a WhatsApp to 673 836 385.

Saturday June 5’s tourist route takes in the city’s early 20th century Modernist architecture, setting out from Tourist Info Orihuela Centro at 8pm and 8.30pm.

Sunday June 6 offers Nordic Walking, leaving Plaza del Carmen to Rincon de Bonanza’s recreation area at 9am.

Actors bring Orihuela, Ciudad de Luz (City of Light) to life on a dramatised walk leaving Puerta de la Olma at 8.30pm on Saturday June 12.

Two Beach Walks are planned for Sunday June 13 and Sunday June 20, setting out from Playa Flamenca at 10am and continuing to Playa La Glea.  A free bus will leave the Glorieta Kiosk at 9am, returning at 1pm, and seats that should be booked when reserving a place on the walk.


Other routes include Orihuela’s palaces on June 19, the San Isidro Murals on June 20 and Orihuela Misteriosa on June 26.

There is also a Summer Solstice walk that leaves the Tourist Info Orihuela Centro at 6.30pm.

