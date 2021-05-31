Golden Leaves is a company you can trust to handle your funeral plan

IT is always important to find a company you can trust, and when looking for a funeral plan in Spain, you’ll be in good hands with Golden Leaves.

Golden Leaves International Funeral Plans guarantees that when the time comes, you will get the funeral you wanted and your family is spared the emotional burden of having to organise it when they are least able to cope with handling important yet unfamiliar procedures in a different country and a foreign language. It also means they won’t have to worry about the financial aspects of your funeral as this will all be handled in advance.

Decades of growth

Since 1984, thousands of people in the UK and abroad have chosen Golden Leaves to handle their pre-paid funeral plans.

Golden Leaves are exactly who they say they are; provide full credentials and advertise services openly in all their areas of operation. They have impeccable relationships with partners all over the world, having always honoured contracts with each of the parties they work with, contributing to their growth and position within the industry for decades.

Excellent reputation

Golden Leaves is a company you can trust, which has an excellent reputation on all platforms and the testimonials and reviews which you can read about them online are provided by real people in real locations of which Golden Leaves can provide proof.

Just visit TrustPilot to see the many positive reviews about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and see the team on the website.

One of the most important things about the team at Golden Leaves which their clients value above all is how they can make handling such a delicate matter easier.

Delicate subject

First of all, thinking and talking about one’s own death is something which most people find daunting, but the team at Golden Leaves handles the subject with the utmost professionalism and delicacy. When you enquire about a funeral plan, you will be offered all the information you need and any questions you may have will be answered openly. You can choose one of the ready-made plans or talk to them to organise every detail so that you have a tailor-made funeral plan exactly how you want it. In either case, you will find that you will be given time to think about your decisions and discuss them with other family members while receiving no pressure whatsoever from Golden Leaves. If you find you have more questions, the team will be happy to answer them for you to help you make your final decision.

Time of need

When your family needs to speak to Golden Leaves, they are guaranteed to be able to contact them any time of the day or night via the helpline provided at the time of taking out the plan, and they will be able to talk in their own language to a team member who will help them at their time of need, dealing with them with sensitivity and care, to make such a difficult time just that little bit easier to handle.

Mrs. M. Hunt said “I chose Golden Leaves for my funeral plan and I am very satisfied with their service. I dealt with Emma Quantrill and found her to be very efficient as all their other staff were.”

Mr. J. Marti said “The plans were explained clearly and I was not pressured at any point. I feel the plan I purchased will complement the needs of my dependants who will be left to deal with things. A well established company with the infrastructure to be able to support those left behind.”

Mr. B. E. Williams said “this was such an easy experience, well guided and friendly. It really does give you and your family peace of mind. Highly recommended.”

Mr I. Prescott said “We had been putting off doing this necessary but rather dreaded deed for some time and Golden Leaves kept in touch in a pleasant/not pushy way until we were ready to go ahead. She arranged appointments (by telephone due to the virus) with Emma who we dealt with from then on. Emma was both pleasant and efficient. She was always available to answer any of our queries and was very reassuring. I/we wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Golden Leaves.”

To find out more about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and how they can meet your needs, visit their website or contact them.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain