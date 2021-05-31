Friends of Brits Coming To Stay With Them In Spain SHOULD Apply For Permission!

The process has actually always existed for all other non-EU nationals wishing to visit Spain and who are NOT staying in paid holiday accommodation, but with friends or family instead. Arrivals into Spain from the UK COULD therefore be asked for this document, a ‘Carta de Invitación.’

This has come to light because it is the first summer that Spain expects international tourists back. It is hoped that ‘they’ the customs, will take a pragmatic approach and issue a warning or just stamp the passport or passport’s of the visitors and allow them to carry on to their destinations.

The law however does state that the host in Spain should apply for a ‘Carta de Invitación’ for each person or visitor involved- as confirmed by the Spanish Embassy in Madrid.

Cases of people being refused entry at customs in Spanish airports and borders due to incorrect paperwork are on the increase due to the effects of Brexit kicking in.

To apply for ‘Carta de Invitación’ you first must be a legal resident in Spain- non-resident homeowners cannot apply. Also, according to the law, it is only possible for residents to receive non-EU guests in their holiday home if the property is listed as a holiday rental with the Registro de Turismo and they charge for their stay and provide the guests with a tourist rental contract and a booking confirmation.

If residents are renting a property, it is advisable to check that the rental contract does not contain a clause that prohibits guests from lodging with you, or only allows so for a very limited time in case they intend to stay for several weeks e.g.

The Carta is an accommodation requirement and if you cannot show a booking for tourist accommodation, the Carta is required instead.

As an example, in Alicante earlier in the year, dozens of Brits were sent back to Manchester due to ‘incorrect or insufficient’ paperwork when in fact other passengers that day from the Uk were allowed to enter Spain.

Here is the link to the Spanish government website for full details on how to apply for the invitation. http://www.interior.gob.es/web/servicios-al-ciudadano/extranjeria/regimen-general/carta-de-invitacion

As is normal in these situations, it really does depend though on how customs operate at the airport or points of entry into Spain. It remains to be seen if in fact they will stick hard to the rules or turn a blind eye and just make sure visitors have vaccine certificates and a location for their stay. We shall be monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and will report back on this tricky subject.

If you yourself or anyone you know has encountered problems at the airport or borders into Spain please let us know, this may help other readers avoid such difficulties in the future.

Please email to: [email protected]

