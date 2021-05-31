EasyJet Customers Have Holidays Ruined At Last Minute Over Greece Cancellations.

EasyJet Customers have complained of having deals they snatched up replaced with inconvenient alternative flights and expensive accommodation, other holidaymakers say they been left unsure if they can head away on holiday at all due to the raft of cancellations the budget airline announced.

Brits quickly grabbed their laptops and checked booking references last week when the low-cost carrier suddenly announced that it was scrapping the bulk of its services.

“The majority of our flights are being cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic,” the company tweeted out.

Following its announcement about cancelled flights, easyJet released the following updated statement. It read: “We want to fly as many customers on as many flights as possible this summer, however as all airlines have been doing throughout the pandemic, we continue to adjust our flying schedule based on the restrictions put in place by Governments to ensure our flying programme best matches demand.”

The spokesman added that easyJet is “communicating with any customers impacted by a cancelled flight” in order to ensure they are aware of the options open to them, which include a full refund.

“We are providing customers with more flexibility than ever before with our Protection Promise which enables customers to change their flights fee-free up to two hours before their flight if they are no longer able to travel,” the spokesman said.

“We have consistently urged the UK Government to increase the number of countries on the Green list and have kept our aircraft and crews in flight-ready mode so we have the ability to ramp up to 90% of our fleet by peak summer so we are ready and able to ramp up,” the statement concluded.

