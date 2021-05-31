Discover the amazing powers of cinnamon for your health

CINNAMON is a spice used in many dishes and beverages, but it also has medicinal properties which have made it popular for thousands of years as a health remedy.

Modern science has confirmed what people have known for centuries regarding the health benefits of cinnamon.

Cinnamon is made from the bark of trees and can easily be found nowadays. There are two main types: Ceylon (or true) cinnamon or Cassia cinnamon which is more common. It can be used in sticks or powder form. It contains cinnamaldehyde, thought to be responsible for most of its health benefits. Full of antioxidants to protect the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. It has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help the body fight infections and repair tissue damage. Linked to reducing heart disease, brings down blood pressure and in people with diabetes, it has been shown to have beneficial effects on blood markers, reduces cholesterol levels and stabilises good cholesterol. Can improve sensitivity to insulin, which is essential for transporting blood sugar from your bloodstream to your cells. Lowers blood sugar levels and has a powerful anti-diabetic effect. It can be beneficial in neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the progressive loss of the structure or function of brain cells. They include Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Could protect against cancer, by reducing the growth of cancer cells and as it appears to be toxic to cancer cells, causes cell death. Helps to fight bacterial and fungal infections and has also been proven to effectivel treat respiratory tract infections, as well as inhibiting the growth of certain bacteria. It may also prevent tooth decay and reduce bad breath. Cinnamon may help fight the HIV virus as it can help to boost the immune system.

All in all, it is no surprise that so many people add cinnamon to their diets. Try it now and discover the amazing powers of cinnamon.