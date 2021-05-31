DGT Reminds Drivers Of One Infraction That Can Lead To A €6,000 Fine

DGT Reminds Drivers Of The One Infraction That Can Lead To Receiving A €6,000 Fine



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has circulated a reminder on social networks about one very important element of a vehicle that drivers sometimes forget to pay attention to while making a journey – the vehicle’s registration plates.

They have pointed out that all number plates must be clearly visible, and not damaged, because there are fines and even a loss of points, depending on the condition of your vehicle’s number plates.

In a post on Twitter, the DGT reminded drivers, “The registration plates must be perfectly legible and not damaged. The infringement of this rule is sanctioned”, with the maximum fine being €6,000, and a loss of six points on your driving licence, according to lasprovincias.es.

There can be fines for any number plate that is found to have been tampered with in any way, and if you are ever stopped for driving without a number plate, or if it is somehow not visible, or illegible, then you are liable to a fine of €200.

As the DGT points out, for use on Spanish roads, there is not just one standard number plate, there are in fact several colours of plates, so it is not unusual to see cars with yellow, red, blue, or green coloured plates, all of which relate to the question of cataloguing the vehicles, and of course, in Spain, you are not allowed to personalise any number plate the way you might be allowed to do in other countries.

Private vehicles will have white number plates, but, depending on the status of their registration process, on their public use, the origin of the vehicle, or the capacity of cubic centimetres, the license plate they carry must be of one colour, or another.

