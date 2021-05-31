Curfew abolished in Balearics and more people can meet up both inside and out

John Smith
Government spokesman, Iago Negueruela announced the news
GOOD news for Mallorca and the Balearics as the Government announced today (May 31) that with effect from midnight on June 6, the curfew is abolished.

In addition, Government spokesman, Iago Negueruela confirmed that from the same date, the number of people who can meet outside will be increased from eight to 15 and inside from six to 10.

All of this is subject to review and the Government has the ability to request the imposition of new restrictions effective from June 20 should there be a peak in infections.

The decision to relax restrictions further was made according to Negueruela thanks to the positive evolution of the epidemiological situation of the community and the progression of the vaccination process, as 40 per cent of the population have at least had the first dose. already generates a relevant immunization.

Church services may now allow the congregation to reach 100 per cent of capacity provided that at least 1.5 metres of separation between worshippers is possible.

The Government still intends to apply to the court for permission to maintain controls at ports and airports for the immediate future.


No news was released concerning the situation of bars and restaurants and whether they would be able to keep interiors open later with more diners at tables but it is expected that a decision will be reached before the curfew abolition date.

