Classic cinema in Bigastro

THE latest exhibition at Bigastro Auditorium’s multipurpose room is dedicated to Classic Cinema.

The exhibition’s recent inauguration by Bigastro’s mayor Teresa Belmonte also saw the presentation of the book “El cine en Bigastro” by local resident Jose Antonio Perez Navarro who was manager of the town’s cinemas.

“At last we can return to in-person cultural events after so many months, combined with the launch of Jose Antonio Perez’s book,” Belmonte said.

“For older residents this will awaken many pleasant memories and at the same time reveal part of our recent history to the younger generation.”

