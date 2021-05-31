CGT Will Demand RENFE Makes Bobadilla Estación Into A Digital Skills Centre

CGT Will Demand On June 2 That RENFE Makes Bobadilla Estación Into A Digital Skills Centre



Adelante Andalucía (Forward Andalucia), has presented the Proposition No of Law to the Andalucian Parliament in Sevilla, which is due to be debated by the Development Commission on June 2, a date on which the CGT has organised a legal demonstration at the gates of the Andalucian Parliament in Sevilla, during which they will demand that the Ministry of Transport includes Bobadilla Estación as one of RENFE’s digital competence centres.

The Bobadilla Estación neighborhood association will charter free buses on that date to transport any residents who want to travel to Sevilla to take part in this important action for the autonomous local entity, which, if it is granted, can mean 150 direct jobs with decent and stable working conditions, as reported by 101tv.es.

This 156-year-old historical railway building complies with all the necessary requirements needed for any premises that the Ministry of Transport makes into a RENFE digital competence centre, that is, it is a railway nucleus with disused facilities, and is an urban nucleus located in a rural area with risks of depopulation.

Located in the geographical centre of Andalucia, Bobadilla Estación will be part of the Mediterranean and Central corridor route for the transport of goods by train, so it is hard to contemplate why the Andalucian Parliament will not fully support this technological endowment for the heart of Andalucia, and for a rural environment that has been badly punished by institutional abandonment.

