Car Care Tips With Summer Coming

According to data from Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT), has reminded drivers that Summer is almost upon us, and is a time when vehicles can be badly affected by the high temperatures that we have to tolerate as a part of our life in Spain, and to remember that heat can not only affect the engine, but other elements of the vehicle as well.

During the Summer of 2019, the DGT reports that a total of more than 1.3 million vehicles required roadside assistance, which is an incredible statistic equating to around 14,100 vehicles per day, the majority of which (35 per cent) were caused by the air conditioning or air conditioning system.

Here are some tips from the DGT to ensure your car doesn’t become a statistic.

LIQUIDS.

We all know that car maintenance is an all-year-round affair, but during the Summer, the heat can affect liquids such as the oil level, and the refrigerant.

TYRES.

Punctures and blowouts are more common during Summer, due to the high temperatures on the tarmac on the roads, so it is essential to check your tyre pressures, especially if you are planning a long journey.

ENGINE TEMPERATURE.

The temperature gauge is usually on the dashboard, next to the fuel gauge, although some modern cars have dispensed with it. When cold, it will be in the lowest setting, but within 5-10 minutes it should reach optimum temperature (about 90 degrees).

You should always make sure the needle never reaches the red zone if you don’t want to burn out the engine, but, if it does, then an emergency solution is to put the car’s heater onto the maximum temperature possible, since this releases heat from the engine.

BRAKES.

To stop the car, you press the brake pedal, which in turn makes the brake pads rub against the disc. This generates heat and in summer the temperatures they reach are even higher.

Due to the external heat, it is more difficult to cool them, and under these circumstances, makes it easier for the brakes to overheat, which results in the car braking much less and the life of the brake fluid is shortened, and the discs can warp.

For good brake maintenance, on long descents, use lower gears to save using the brakes, and avoid aggressive driving.

AIR CONDITIONING.

Air conditioning in summer is essential, and when it comes down to it, an air conditioning system in good condition is the only thing that will save you from the heat. So if you see that your car is not working properly, take a look and even go to the workshop to have it checked.

Car care tips as reported by Diario de Sevilla.

