Beach rescue team put through its paces in Mallorca’s Capdepera

IN order to ensure that the Capdepera beaches would be as safe as possible this summer, the Council called for an internal evaluation of those involved with the Beach Rescue Service.

Organised by the company supplying the service, Aunar Group 2009 SL and the municipal beach coordinator they put the team through their paces.

This evaluation, the first of its kind in the municipality, consisted of a combined test in order to assess the physical condition of the team, assess professional performance and coordination among all members.

The Council considered that the time spent testing those in the various teams at Cala Agulla was very worthwhile and the results were considered a success.

These practices were important in order to ensure that when the real cases arrive as the beaches open, that the team is able to respond adequately to any situation of risk on the beaches.

During the season a series of actions are planned that the rescue and lifeguard service will organise in order to improve the quality, strengthen the integration of the team and improve communication between the parties involved.