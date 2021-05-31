Almeria’s Provincial Council will present its sixth Community Services Plan today. It is the most ambitious plan to date, say officials.

“This document is the provincial roadmap to meet the needs, in terms of social welfare, of the families of the 97 municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants,” the Provincial Council said in a statement released on May 30.

The plan aims to improve the quality of life of the people of Almeria through the coordination of services with the municipalities. Along with social care, the plan includes actions for promotion, integration, participation, innovation, and social cooperation throughout the province.

It will also include a second edition of the ‘Contigo’ Program to help the most vulnerable people in the face of the pandemic and advance care for the elderly by promoting personal autonomy.

The plan benefits from increased investment compared to the fifth edition. The initial investment is 118 million euros earmarked to guarantee social care and well-being in the province through 13 Community Social Services Centres along with management of the Home Help Service in municipalities with up to 20,000 inhabitants.

The vice president and deputy of Social Welfare, Angeles Martinez, said, “We are investing more in well-being because we are by the side of all groups, municipalities and those who need it most to respond to their main demands.”

